Billionaire Steve Cohen enters talks to buy New York Mets: CNBC By Reuters





(Reuters) – Billionaire hedge fund supervisor Steve Cohen has actually gotten in special settlements to buy the New York Mets, CNBC reported on Friday, pointing out various unnamed sources.

Cohen warded off a quote from a consortium led by Alex Rodriguez and singer-producer Jennifer Lopez, and another by personal equity billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/29/baseball-hedge-fund-manager-steven-cohen-in-talks-to-buy-mlb-new-york-mets.html?__source=twitter%7Cmain.

Cohen, who nearly sealed an offer to buy an 80% stake in the Major League Baseball group for around $2.6 billion late in 2019, had actually not reached a conclusive arrangement however was anticipated to do so within days, the report included.

Cohen, who currently has a 4% stake in the Mets, had actually ended the earlier talks with owners, the Wilpon household, in February supposedly due to concerns associated to closing expenses.

Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and the Mets were not instantly readily available for remark.