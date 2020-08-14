Billionaire Packer’s gaming outfit in high-stakes skyscraper gamble

It will be among Sydney’s highest domestic structures with sweeping views of the world-famous harbour and opera home. It hosts a high-end hotel and a VIP gambling establishment– and the penthouse can be yours for simply A$100 m (about $715 m).

This is the marketing pitch for Crown Sydney, the A$ 2.2 bn advancement from Crown Resorts that is because of open this year in the middle of an international pandemic and the worst financial crash in nearly a century.

James Packer, an Australian billionaire and the biggest investor in Crown, employed a gaggle of previous MPs as lobbyists and battled a legal fight to conquer strong public opposition to the building of the glass-clad tower, which he declares will offer “back the spark” to the city where he was born.

But the 275 metre-high structure, which twists skyward in a petal-like development over Sydney Harbour, continues to divide Australia’s biggest city, with critics contemptuously dubbing it “Packer’s pecker” and advocates admiring it as an appealing addition to the cityscape.

“Not only did the Residences stand out for exceptional quality, we also love the panoramic views and iconic form of the building,” stated Trevor Rowe, an experienced financial investment lender and senior consultant to Rothschild & & Co Australia, when he revealed he had actually purchased a home …