Yahoo Finance Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi speaks with serial entrepreneur & Chairman & CEO of Wonder Group Marc Lore about his recent mobile food venture ‘Wonder’ as well as the progress made in building utopian city Telosa in the U.S.
Billionaire Marc Lore on being an entrepreneur and living his best life, ‘I’m just getting going’
ByHanna Shardi
Yahoo Finance Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi speaks with serial entrepreneur & Chairman & CEO of Wonder Group Marc Lore about his recent mobile food venture...