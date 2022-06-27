Many Americans are furious at the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which safeguarded abortion rights in the US.

Celebrities have been voicing out against the decision, and most recently, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong shared his opinions with the audience while performing in London.

Billie Joe Armstrong made an announcement to the audience during his London concert that he is prepared to relocate to the UK. I am renouncing my citizenship, he said. I will be here. “There is simply too much idiocy in the world to go back to that wretched excuse for a country,” he continued. Oh, I do not joke. In the upcoming days, you are going to hear a lot from me, according to USA Today.

Billie Joe Armstrong Renounces Citizenship Following SC’s Verdict On Abortion

Billie Joe Armstrong’s response to the judgment follows Olivia Rodrigo’s performance of Lily Allen’s “F**k You” on the Glastonbury festival stage when she thanked the Supreme Court judges for their decision. The SCOTUS judges who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade were honored during Billie Eilish’s performance of the song Your Power on Friday at Glastonbury.

“The song we are going to sing is, I believe, one of the favorites that we have written, and it is about the notion of power and how we need to constantly remember how not to abuse it,” Eilish remarked as she entered the stage. And for women in the US, it is a really, truly bad day. I will simply say that since I can not stand to think about it right now any longer.

Not all American artists now over the Atlantic are denouncing the attack on abortion access, including Armstrong. This weekend’s Glastonbury performers Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, and Olivia Rodrigo all denounced the Supreme Court’s decision during their performances. Rodrigo even dedicated a cover of Lily Allen’s “Fuck You” to five particular Justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. “We despise you!” Roger tacked on.