Billie Jean King: The Battle of the Sexes – documentary on match vs Bobby Riggs | Tennis News





Bobby Riggs (R) and Billie Jean King arm wrestle at a press convention, the place they introduced they’d face one another in a $100,000 winner-take-all tennis match

Billie Jean King vs Bobby Riggs, the inside story of how a champion battled to alter the world, is on the new Sky Documentaries channel.

The Battle of the Sexes paperwork the showdown between US Open champion King and ex-professional Bobby Riggs on September 20, 1973.

At the time, King was 29 and Riggs was 55, but regardless of being retired from tennis for 14 years Riggs was adamant that he may beat any lady.

Riggs (R) flexes his biceps in an try to intimidate King

King finally beat Riggs in straight units, 6-four 6-three 6-three in entrance of greater than 30,000 followers at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, an estimated 50 million individuals in the United States and 90 million worldwide. The match is now described as a milestone second in ladies’s sport.

In the similar yr as The Battle of the Sexes, King shaped the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the US Open turned the first match to supply equal prize cash.

Now all Grand Slam tournaments provide equal prize cash, however in the remaining tournaments, ladies earn 20 per cent lower than males.

“I really wanted to inspire the younger generations to go forward and fight for equality,” mentioned King, “because every generation does have to start over, every generation does have to fight for it.”

