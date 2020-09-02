Billie, Flamingo, Oui and more

At initially glimpse, the ladies’s razor looks like a quite simple tool– after all, there are just numerous methods you can utilize a blade to cut hair, right?

Well, not precisely. In the previous couple of years, they have actually gone from being one-size-fits-all to elaborate items with all sorts of performance-enhancing functions, included sturdiness, and even storage alternatives to keep your tub or shower neat.

The ladies’s razor is no longer simply planned to produce the “pink tax,” aka a greater cost for ladies’s items even if they’re produced ladies. Rather, these razors are now made with ladies’s practices, individual choices and benefit in mind. They’re developed to hug curved locations and little areas without nicking, for instance, and frequently included advantages like integrated soap to lube skin.

We checked them all, from supersharp, single-blade security razors to standard five-blade variations, on CNN Underscored’s look for the very best razor for smooth legs, underarms, swimwear lines and beyond. Whether you’re vigilantly shaving year-round or just whipping out a razor as soon as summertime rolls around, after more than a month of shaving (and nicking), we picked 3 standout razors:

One of the very first subscription-based razors exclusively for ladies, Billie The Razor Starter Kit took top place for its easy to use style, close shave and general sturdiness. With integrated charcoal soap for simple lubrication …