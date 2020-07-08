Billie Eilish’s Bieber obsession had her ‘crying and crying’

Talk looked to the younger Eilish being a Belieber and her mother said her daughter was super excited for Bieber’s 2012 “As Long As You Love Me” music video.

“I remember this one really well and the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying,” her mother said. “Everyone knows the whole Billie, Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it.”

Eilish confirmed that it was that deep saying she “would watch the music video for this song and just sob.”