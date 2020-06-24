Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone on Instagram After Allegedly Sharing Message About Abusers

Billie Eilish has fans guessing over a new number on her Instagram account.

While she has significantly more than 64 million people following her posts at the moment, the star’s home page is probable looking bare at the moment considering she’s maybe not following any accounts.

This week, fans noticed the Grammy-winning songstress had not been following anybody on the platform. Currently, her page shows that she’s following one account, though no name displays upon clicking—a potential glitch. Whatever the case, the reason behind the sudden unfollowing is unclear. Some fans have pointed to a post Eilish allegedly shared on her Instagram Story after which deleted, which read, “If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you.” E! News has not been in a position to verify the alleged post.

E! News has additionally reached out to Eilish’s rep for comment on the speculation.

Billie Eilish’s Most Relatable Moments

Meanwhile, the star has been using her platform on Instagram to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to encourage her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, including telling followers directly within an Instagram Story that “it is a really really big deal right now and it’s not a joke.”

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

And, while she’s been connecting with fans on social media, it could be a while until they’re in the same room with her again. Last month, her team announced the remaining dates of her world tour had been postponed as a result of the pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all dates on Billie’s WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR have been postponed. All dates are proactively being rescheduled,” a tweet confirmed. “As soon as dates are finalized, Billie will share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, and stay home.”