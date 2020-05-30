Billie Eilish slams white privilege and all lives matter on Instagram

Billie Eilish slammed the idea of “white privilege” in a scathing Instagram submit on Saturday.

In a profanity-laced message, the “Bad Guy” singer sounded off on “white privilege” and the phrase “All Lives Matter” which many really feel is an affront to the Black Lives Matter motion and individuals who face racial injustice. “I’ve been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately,” wrote Eilish, 18. “…If I hear another white particular person say ‘All lives matter’ another f***ing time, I’m going to lose my f***ing thoughts…nobody is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is just not laborious. No one is saying actually something at all about you. All you MFS do is discover a option to make every thing about your self.

She added, “This is not about you…you are not in need. You are not in danger.” Then, breaking it down “as if you were a child,” the singer wrote, “If your friend gets a cut on their arm, are you going to wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? NO. You’re gonna help your friend because THEY are in pain, because THEY are in need, because THEY ARE BLEEDING!”

“You are privileged whether you like it or not,” she wrote. “Society offers you privilege only for being white. You may be poor, you may be struggling, and nonetheless your pores and skin coloration is providing you with extra privilege than you even notice.

Explaining that white privilege doesn’t make one “better” than others, she wrote, “It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color!”

“If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black?” she continued. “Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren’t? Why is it okay for white people to protest literally being asked to stay at home while carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people? Do you know why? White. F***ing. Privilege.”

Eilish ended her submit with the hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, a black man who was killed Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck till he lost consciousness. Former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged along with his homicide.

This is just not the primary time that Eilish has harnessed her platform for subjects aside from selling her music. The teen partnered with the voter registration group HeadCount to get individuals — notably younger individuals — registered to vote.

Read extra from Yahoo Entertainment: