Billie Eilish Says No Boyfriend Has Ever Made Her ‘Feel Desired’

Billie Eilish is getting savagely honest about her human body image problems and the dark reason for her signature look.

In a fresh interview with British GQ, the 18-year-old Grammy winner discussed why keeps oversized hoodies and baggy clothing in rotation, where her insecurities with fashion first started, and the profound effect it’s had on her love life over time.

Related: Billie Eilish Claps Back At Criticism Over Bikini Pic!

The young artist told the mag about being homeschooled through childhood, noting she would only shop at trendy shops and force herself to dress just like the rich children who visited regular school in order to attempt to feel “normal.” However, she says the uncomfortable phase was hard to manage and didn’t last, adding, “since then I’ve never felt comfortable looking like other people.”

While your choice to break away from standard and find her very own personal style felt empowering, it also spurred on some serious human body image problems — particularly in romantic relationships. She admitted:

“Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody.”

Wow. That is actually sad to know. (Side note: how many boyfriends did she have time for while building an already impressive career at her age?!) The teen sensation continued:

“So I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys – I mean anyone, everyone – judging it, or the size of it. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before. Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman.”

Ugh. Screw whatever negative comments or perceptions anyone could have! It may be easier said than done when you’re living life in the public eye, but the way YOU view yourself must always matter most.

This interview occurs the heels of an incredible tour video she released in late May, where she stripped down a few layers of clothing until she was only wearing a bra. Explaining the deeper meaning behind the powerful clip, she told the mag:

“That tour video was about all that. It is me saying: look, there is a body underneath these clothes and you don’t get to see it. Isn’t that a shame? But my body is mine and yours is yours. Our own bodies are kind of the only real things which are truly ours. I get to see it and get to show it when I want to.”

The not exactly four-minute short film titled NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY brilliantly addresses how a music industry has sexualized young women and it’s absolutely worth the watch in the event that you haven’t already checked it out!

The Bad Guy singer also offered some insight on whether or not she’s dating at this time, admitting it used to be an enormous priority on her before making it big:

“All I ever wanted was a boyfriend. Any time when it was rainy or cloudy, all I would wish is I was with some boy. That was my thing.”

But now, it’s become the furthest thing from her mind:

“It is so weird, but I don’t see it for myself. I know I will find someone eventually, but at the moment I can’t visualize it. I feel like I am a totally different person when I am with someone else. People just don’t do it for me. It’s weird.”

We hope whoever is lucky enough to call themselves her mate someday appreciates every little beautiful thing about her, flaws and all, too! Before you go, ch-ch-check out her badass cover shot (below):