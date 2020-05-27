Billie Eilish Officially Releases Her Body Positive Stripping Short Film!

Back in early March — , when concert events had been nonetheless attainable — Billie Eilish shared an incredible video to kick off her Where Do We Go? tour.

Audiences gasped as the teenager sensation appeared on display screen, slowly stripping off her signature layers of dishevelled garments — the entire time difficult concepts of physique shaming and slut shaming in a strong voiceover.

Most of the world solely noticed glimpses of the clip from a fan’s mobile phone video, however now the Bury A Friend singer has made the whole quick movie, entitled NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY, out there in HD on her official YouTube web page.

Obviously the message works higher with the visuals, because the 18-year-old artist cleverly manipulates perceptions — by eradicating her clothes she makes the viewer complicit in, and due to this fact extra conscious of, an business which has traditionally sexualized younger girls.

Like a lot of what Billie is doing, it’s actually good.

However, it’s price taking a second to learn the complete textual content of the Grammy winner’s message. She begins:

“Do you know me? Really, know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always. Nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares, your disapproval… or your sighs of relief.”

She then lamented:

“If I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”

Next she went after the physique shaming each lady alive has to face:

“Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach, my hips, the body I was born with? Is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable… I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? You make assumptions about people based on their size.”

Finally she turned it round, declaring:

“We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Strong stuff.

Ch-ch-check out the complete quick movie by Billie Eilish (under)!

