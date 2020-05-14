Billie Eilish Granted Restraining Order Against Fan Who Trespassed at Her Home

Billie Eilish is attempting to maintain herself protected.

E! News can verify the Grammy winner and her mother and father have been granted a short lived restraining order from a fan who she says just lately obtained too shut for consolation.

A decide ordered Prenell Rousseau to remain 200 yards away from Billie and her relations. In addition, the person should stop all contact efficient instantly. The subsequent listening to is scheduled for June 1.

E! News has additionally realized Billie’s brother Finneas was not on the restraining order request.

So what triggered the request? According to police information, Prenell was arrested on May 5 for trespassing and launched the following day.

According to authorized paperwork obtained by TMZ, nevertheless, Billie shared extra perception into Prenell’s alleged conduct that pushed her to take extra motion. In authorized paperwork, Billie alleged that the 24-year-old visited her home a number of occasions and exhibited “erratic behavior” on her property.

“While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue,” Billie alleged in authorized docs by way of TMZ. “My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused …”

The singer claims Prenell confirmed up seven occasions and was not carrying a face masks on 5 of these visits.

E! News has reached out to Billie’s workforce for added remark.

Like many celebrities at this time, Billie is following social distancing and keep at dwelling orders. At the identical time, she is staying in contact with followers by delivering particular at-home performances.

The “bad guy” singer appeared in Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special and iHeartRadio’s Living Room Concert for America.