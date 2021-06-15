Billie Eilish Fans DESTROY Her Merch Amid Queerbaiting Response!
Billie Eilish Fans DESTROY Her Merch Amid Queerbaiting Response!

Following accusations of queerbating in her latest music video ‘Lost Cause’, Billie Eilish’s apparent response enraged fans prompting them to unfollow her by the thousands and some are even destroying her merch!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR