Billie Eilish Drops Hopeful New Single AND Video For My Future! WATCH!

Do we sense a new era dawning for Billie Eilish?

On Thursday, the teen prodigy dropped her latest single my future, an ode to self-love and personal growth. Though the song begins mellow and downbeat, the drop at the 1:45 mark gives the song a fun and funky twist that may signify a shift in Eilish’s music — by the end this is definitely the most uplifting and hopeful tune in the singer’s oeuvre!

Related: Selena Gomez Returns To IG, Explains Why She’s Been Away For Months

The song is accompanied by a whimsical animated video (an ultra-safe social distancing music video technique that’s also been employed by the likes of Dua Lipa and Little Mix.) The Grammy winner wrote my future with her brother and trusted collaborator Finneas, who also happens to be turning 23 on its release day.

The pop star shared the backstory behind the single in an email to fans, writing:

“We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It’s a song that’s really, really personal and special to me. When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a crazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth. But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves.”

Ch-ch-check out the new tune (above)!