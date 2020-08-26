Billie Eilish and Finneas pull off an NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ from home

The gifted brother or sisters carried out for the series from home due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic, however if Eilish didn’t state so it’s possible nobody would have understood.

“So, obviously, we are not actually at ‘Tiny Desk’ because this is a cardboard cutout of it, but it’s still real,” Eilish states in the 10-minute set. “It’s just not in-person real. I’m honored to be here.”

Eilish sang “Everything I Wanted” and “My Future,” while her bro rotated in between guitar and keyboard by her side.

“Quarantine has been weird,” Eilish stated, including that “the future is something to be super hopeful in.”