Billie Eilish Almost Went To Therapy For Intense Justin Bieber Obsession!

When worlds collide!

Back in the day before she reached worldwide celebrity status, Billie Eilish was just another Justin Bieber fangirl. And at the height of her obsession, her parents say they even considered sending her to therapy for this!!

Related: Justin Bieber Breaks Down Crying Over Wanting To Protect Billie Eilish

On Friday’s bout of her Apple Music radio show, me & dad radio, hosted by the artist and her dad Patrick O’Connell, it absolutely was mom Maggie Baird who revealed the all-consuming love her daughter felt.

So, precisely how bad did the love bug get her?! Bad enough to nearly send Billie to have professional help! Baird revealed:

“I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy for how incredibly…you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber. It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!”

Even the artist herself was shocked by her mom’s admission, who replied:

“You did?! Oh that’s embarrassing.”

Earlier in the episode, the momma of two recalled driving her crying daughter to a dance studio because she was listening to the 2012 hit As Long As You Love Me:

“Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing.”

At the full time, Maggie recalled her baby girl was also a large fan of Marina and the Diamonds, but was mainly enthusiastic about the One Love crooner:

“It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing… Any Justin Bieber, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it, and being excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying.”

Related: Billie Quit Reading Instagram Comments Because ‘It Was Ruining My Life’

That music video Baird is referencing was for As Long As You Love Me, which was “a big part of” her obsession with the Biebs. The five-time Grammy winner added:

“I would watch the music video for this song and just sob.”

Today, the track still has an effect on Miz Eilish! She and her parents played the tune for listeners, but the ocean eyes singer found herself getting overly emotional and had to show it off early. Maggie declared:

“Oh my god, she is crying. I have to film it.”

So pure!!

Obviously, Billie has now met and collaborated with her idol, however it seems like she’ll be a major fan forever!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]