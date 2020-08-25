Billiat: No bad blood as Kaizer Chiefs attacker parts ways with agent Michael Ngobeni

The 30-year-old energy gamer has actually left M-Sport Management after 2 years however Michael Ngobeni rejects any concerns in between the 2 celebrations

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has actually formally partedways with agent Michael Ngobeni

The Zimbabwe worldwide is now represented by Godfrey Bakasa as reported by Soccer24 , and Ngobeni stated this was a contract reached in between him and the gamer.

According to Ngobeni, the agreement Billiat had with his steady, MS Sports Management, ended and the Warriors male chose it was best he discovers anotheragent

“It’s true that I am no longer representing Khama,” Ngobeni informed Goal

“He had a two-year contract with us and that contract expired. He then decided against renewing it and he was well within his rights,” he stated.

Ngobeni even more mentioned there was no bad blood in between him and Billiat now that their working relationship was over.

“Khama is my kid. He’s like my more youthful bro. There is no bad blood in between him and I. We are still in consistent interaction.

“Remember, I understood Khama method prior to I represented him and some individuals are attempting to make this appearancebad

“I accepted his decision and we have moved on from it,” includedNgobeni

Ngobeni stated representatives should not be self-centered by attempting to hang on to star gamers like Billiat since their …