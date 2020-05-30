Billboard calling COVID-19 a lie removed in Porter County; Valpo man defends message | Porter County News

O’Kelly scoffed at beneficial social distancing, hand washing and face-mask carrying amid the pandemic.

“It’s ridiculous,” he mentioned. “All those people out there wearing masks, they’re running on fear.”

O’Kelly claims he’s self-educated on the subject and pursued his schooling and trigger after his daughter was affected by a smallpox vaccine in 1970.

The billboard message, which O’Kelly mentioned went up Monday and was supposed to stay posted by way of Sunday, generated concern and opposition in the neighborhood, which was shared on social media.

Jeff Burton, a basic supervisor with Lamar Advertising, which operates the digital billboard in query, mentioned Thursday that the message was posted in error.

“Our policy requires sensitive messages to receive management approval,” he wrote in an e-mail reply. “Local management was not given the opportunity to review this message prior to being displayed.”

The message was taken down at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, he mentioned.

“We do apologize for this mistake,” Burton wrote.

Health officers around the globe pinpoint COVID-19 because the coronavirus inflicting the pandemic of sickness and loss of life.