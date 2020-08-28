‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ review: The long-delayed sequel isn’t excellent, but it’s still kind of fun

Beyond the 2 music-obsessed buddies (Reeves is Ted, Winter’s Bill), the task reunited initial authors Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (likewise of “Men in Black” renown) and employed director Dean Parisot, whose “Galaxy Quest” stays a gold requirement of sci-fi funny.

Time, on the other hand, has actually provided Bill and Ted not just partners (Erinn Hayes and Jayma Mays) but a set of children (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) who are similar to their middle-aged papas, explained throughout the rather excessive opening series as 24-year-old slackers who live in the house.

Other than making the kids female, the entire apples-not-falling-far-from-the- tree thing feels a bit worn out, as does the main, extremely fundamental property: Bill and Ted need to produce a tune that will unify the world– working versus a ticking-clock circumstance that’s approximately the period of the motion picture– in order to “save reality as we know it.”

The danger really establishes a double structure, as Bill and Ted travel into the future– coming across various variations of themselves, who may have composed the evasive tune– while their kids look for to assist their papas, providing a wider window into history (and historic figures) that more carefully mirrors the initial “Excellent Adventure” and “Bogus Journey.”