‘Bill & Ted’ co-writer disputes claim that sequel will be ‘woke piece of trash’ due to two female characters

A co-writer on Bill & Ted the Music has actually challenged a claim that the sequel will be also "woke" due to its incorporation of two female characters.

Ed Solomon, that is co-writing the movie with Chris Matheson, went over the subject on Twitter on Friday after one of the system’s customers asserted the motion picture would certainly end up to be “a woke piece of garbage”.

Solomon asked the Twitter individual where that perception was originating from, to which the Twitter individual reacted: "The two girls you've cast."





That was an obvious referral to the characters of Bill as well as Ted’s little girls, that will be included in the sequel.

That individual after that asserted that the movie’s authors selected to offer Bill as well as Ted little girls rather of kids “to fulfil an agenda”.

“I know you feel that. There’s no agenda – and we made them girls WAY before it was socially a thing,” Solomon created back.

“But you’ll believe what you need to believe. I get it. Your facts are way off, though. They’re supporting characters.”

Bill & Ted the Music is the 3rd instalment in the Bill & Ted franchise business.

It is arranged for launch on 21 August.

Keanu Reeves as well as Alex Winter, that are repeating their particular functions, verified in March in 2015 that a 3rd motion picture remained in the jobs.

William Sadler is returning as the GrimReaper Brigette Lundy-Paine will celebrity as Ted’s little girl, while Samara Weaving will play Bill’s.