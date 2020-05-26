Bill Taylor, the former top US diplomat to Ukraine, spoke out on his involvement as a key witness in the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, saying, “there’s not a question about the facts of the case,” and that his testimony wasn’t “controversial.”
Bill Taylor: No question about the facts in Trump's impeachment
