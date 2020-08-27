Bill Russell’s Lifelong Fight Against Racism

Led by Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony, SLAM’s new magazine concentrates on social justice and advocacy as translucented the lens of basketball. One hundred percent of profits will be contributed to charities supporting concerns affecting the Black neighborhood. Grab your copy here

A little more than a a century earlier, when my daddy was born in Louisiana, there wasn’t a school for Black kids to go to. So, my grandpa got some individuals together to raise cash to purchase lumber to construct a school together with the $53 required to employ an instructor for a year. They purchased the lumber and after that went to get the wagon and the mules to choose it up and take it to the structure website, and the white man at the lumberyard asked what they were going to finish with all that lumber. One of the males informed him they were going to construct a schoolhouse, to which he responded, “Those kids don’t need to know how to read to pick cotton,” and he declined to provide the lumber and even more, he declined to provide their refund. Now my grandpa wasn’t going to accept that, and he stated, “Well, if you aren’t going to give us the lumber and you aren’t going to give us our money back, then I suppose the third option is that I’m going to have to kill you,” and he went to get his shotgun. Well, the man at the …