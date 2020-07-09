Bill Nye tests out coronavirus mask materials in video

In the videos, while urging viewers to wear face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic, he tries to blow out a candle along with his mouth included in a few different materials.

First, he wears a scarf that he said “won awards in the Washington State Fair for both design and workmanship.” Of course, it absolutely was designed to keep its wearer warm.

“It can block the movement of air, but only to a certain extent,” that he says, holding it over his mouth.

Then he easily blows out the candle.

Next, he tries on a homemade, double-layered cloth mask. In a few attempts, the candle’s flame flickers but does not blow out. A surgical mask has a similar effect in a later video.

“If you’re wearing one of these, you’re protecting yourself and those around you,” Nye says.

In a second video, he wears an N95 respirator, which he explains can block particles in both medical and outdoor work settings.

He puts it on, blows at the candle, and the flame doesn’t budge — not really a flicker.

“The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure,” he says. “But the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you and the particles in your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system.”

Coronavirus prevention guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urge Americans to keep up social distancing of at the very least 6 feet from the others, frequently wash their hands and wear face coverings in public.