Bill Murray and Guy Fieri and are gonna have a nacho battle for charity

In the Nacho Average Showdown, the Food Network individuality and cherished star will certainly battle each other to aid elevate cash for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF). The company has actually been handing out gives of $500 to dining establishment workers influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The food skirmish will certainly occur online Friday, May 15 and 5 p.m. ET on Food Network’s Facebook web page.

The occasion will certainly be organized by cook Carla Hall and evaluated by Terry Crews and Shaquille O’Neal

Fieri and Murray will certainly each have a little cooking area back-up.