Bill Morneau: Canada finance minister quits amid charity probe

Canada’s finance minister has actually stated he will resign after conflict-of-interest accusations including WE Charity.

Bill Morneau has actually dealt with pressure to step down after it was exposed he did not pay back travel expenses covered by WE while on abroad journeys to see its work.

He stated he just recently understood he had actually not paid back the C$ 41,000 in expenditures and has actually considering that composed a cheque.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likewise dealing with examination for his and his household’s participation with thecharity