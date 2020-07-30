Bill Montgomery, co-founder of Turning Point USA, dies

The company did not instantly react to an after-hours e-mail from Fox News.

TPUSA composed on Twitter that Montgomery was renowned in the company and its “first believer and senior adviser.”

“Bill’s steadfast devotion to his family, his country, and the organization he helped create have left a permanent mark on the entire Turning Point USA community, and by extension an entire generation of students,” the company composed.

The company grew to be a powerful force in the conservative motion and has simply recently revealed a brand-new effort motivating institution of higher learning donors who think their worths no longer line up with their universities to “de-commit” their presents and reroute the cash to various causes– instead of fund “left-wing indoctrination.”

Charlie Kirk, the company’s other co-founder and president, tweeted Wednesday, “An American hero died today.”’

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hull remembered a text from Montgomery that he stated completely explained the kind of guy he was: “I’m not in this for myself. I don’t want anything in return. I’m not here on this earth for very long and I want to leave this place better than when I started. You’re an important piece of that puzzle I’m trying to figure out for the future and I’m going to help you in any way I can.”

He is endured by his widow Edie, a boy and a child, the company stated.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman added to this report