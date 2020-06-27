Bill Maher to James Carville: ‘How are the Democrats going to blow it?’

“I don’t know if we can do it,” Carville responded. “I think of ways, I get up in the middle of the night and I say, ‘Nah, that can’t happen.”

The MSNBC contributor and former adviser to former President Bill Clinton then tore into Trump, insisting the present commander-in-chief was in a weak place to be re-elected.

“Look, he’s beaten. He’s feeble, he’s frail, he’s a failure, he’s fat,” Carville stated. “The question is not just to beat Trump, we have to eradicate Trumpism. … Right now, we can beat Trumpism. Trump is beaten, he’s done, no chance, but we’ve got to win big enough that the Republican Party never wants to embrace this kind of toxic philosophy again.”

Panelist Wes Moore, an Army veteran, creator and tv producer, pushed again on Carville’s confidence, stressing that the election was nonetheless “five months away” and that “no one could have predicted” 5 months in the past how the coronavirus outbreak and the Black Lives Matter motion might make such an impression.

“I actually don’t think that November is any form of a slam dunk because the reality is it’s still five months away,” Moore instructed Carville, including that Democrats have to “preserve the right to vote” and “give people something to vote for.”

Carville later agreed with Maher that the solely means Trump can win the election is to “cheat.”

It’s “the only chance they have,” Carville stated.