Bill Maher says Trump, RNC left him feeling ‘very nervous’ about Biden’s chances

“I don’t know if this stuff works, but it might,” Maher stated. “I am feeling less positive about this– perhaps it’s simply their convention bump got to me, however I’m feeling less positive than I was a month back.

BILL MAHER RESPONDS TO DONALD TRUMP’S CRITICAL TWEET ABOUT HIS TV SHOW, APPEARANCE: ‘REALLY?’

MSNBC host Joy Reid concurred that the GOP convention was a “smoothly produced thing” and recommended that the “four Black guys” and the “women” who were welcomed to speak were suggested to sway citizens as a “permission slip” for those who felt unpleasant supporting President Trump once again in 2020.

Maher, nevertheless, called the method “effective,” highlighting Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s blistering attacks versus Joe Biden.

MAHER SAYS BIDEN’S LEAD OVER TRUMP TOO SLIM: ‘HILLARY WAS AHEAD BY MORE’

“He was pushing back on Joe Biden for saying, you know, if you vote for Trump, you ain’t Black and I don’t think that is a good thing for Joe Biden to have said,” Maher informedReid “He [Cameron] said ‘I have my own mind.'”

“People do have their own minds. I’ve never been a fan of conformity. I’ve never been a fan of, ‘We all wear pink on Wednesday,’ we all have to do this, we all have to say this. … I don’t bend the knee and I get that people are pushing back at that kind of stuff,” he described.