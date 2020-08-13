Bill Maher responds to Donald Trump’s critical tweet about his TV show, appearance: ‘Really?’

“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!” Trump tweeted.

Later in the day, Maher reacted with a curt tweet chastising the POTUS for costs his time enjoying his show.

“Really? This is what the president of the United States does with his time?” the 64-year-old comedian wrote.

Trump was most likely slamming a bit from Maher’s show in which he held a fake eulogy for Trump in an effort to offer him a concept of what individuals would have to state about his tradition compared to individuals like Lewis.

“The only bipartisan agreement we seem to have these days is that neither party wants Donald Trump at their funerals,” Maher stated while establishing the bit. “What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘make sure that a–hole isn’t at my funeral?’”

Maher continued to advise the Secret Service that he hopes Trump lives a long and healthy life and would condemn anybody who wants physical …