Bill Maher: ‘Reckless’ lockdowns helped fuel riots, could lead to ‘blood in the streets’ after election

“This lockdown that we’ve been living with — do you agree with me? — that this has a lot to do with the unrest in the streets? That when you coop people up and when they have no hope and no job, that they — why not go out in the streets?” Maher requested. “I wonder what America will look like, what police departments look like if they have to fight this all the time.”

He continued, “I feel like this experiment, this reckless experiment in closing down an entire country for months at a time is not going to look good in the future and this is one reason why.”

CNN, MSNBC COMPLETELY AVOID BIDEN’S CLAIM THAT ’10 TO 15 PERCENT’ OF AMERICANS ARE ‘JUST NOT VERY GOOD PEOPLE’

MSNBC analyst Michael Steele — a former chairman of the Republican National Committee — pushed again, saying Americans “saw the rationale” of staying inside to stop the unfold of the coronavirus, however praised the George Floyd protesters for “wearing their masks,” displaying that individuals are nonetheless “conscious” of the pandemic.

Maher pointed to the “100,000 small businesses” which were misplaced on account of the shutdowns, lots of them “disproportionately” black-owned.

“It’s almost is about what in the long run is going to cause more death,” Maher defined. “The head of the U.N. said a couple of weeks ago he expects hundreds of thousands of children to die because of what we did to the economy. I know they’re not all Americans so they don’t count as much to Americans, but I think that matters somewhat.”

Maher additionally addressed the media-hyped “100,000 mark” of coronavirus deaths in the U.S., noting that “hospital-acquired infections” additionally kill 100,000 yearly, one thing he famous will get “no headlines.”

Moments later, Maher pivoted to the 2020 election and after discussing who needs to be Joe Biden’s operating mate, the “Real Time” host predicted a grim forecast it doesn’t matter what the end result is.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Whoever wins in November — be it Trump or be it Joe — there’s gonna be blood in the streets, right?” Maher posed to the panel. “I imply, if Trump wins, I am unable to think about the sort of demonstrations we noticed the final week not repeating themselves. And if he does not win, we already know Trump’s statements. I can learn you his statements about powerful individuals. … ‘I’ve the assist of the police, the army, the bikers. … I’ve the powerful individuals. They do not play it powerful till they,’ which means Democrats, ‘go to a sure level, after which it could be very dangerous.’

“That sounds to me like an invitation for the tough people to get in the streets,”Maher mentioned.

Panelist Rosa Brooks, a regulation professor and writer, dismissed the concept that Trump “has” the full assist of the police and army, however expressed concern about the hypothetical scenario that Trump will refuse to depart the White House following an election defeat and urged {that a} plan needs to be made in advance.