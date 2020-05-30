Bill Maher Provides a List of Signs to Help White Women Know if They’re a ‘Karen’

If you’ve been on-line over the previous couple of months, you’ve little question seen a large spike in a meme the place the title Karen is used to mock a particular type of racist white girl. But you won’t make certain what really qualifies somebody to be a “Karen.” So on Friday’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher supplied some useful ideas for white ladies who need to know if they match the invoice.

The gag got here in the course of the present’s mid level, instantly after he had discussed the situation involving Amy Cooper, a white girl in New York who on Monday was caught on cellphone video making a false police report in opposition to Christian Cooper (no relation), a black man who requested her to put a leash on her canine.

“People called this woman a ‘Karen.’ This is a new term but not a new concept,” Maher mentioned. “We’ve had Clueless White Girl, and Becky I think is in this tradition. It’s a white woman of privilege, sometimes racist. It’s hard to define, so we thought we would, as a public service, for any middle-aged white women who wonder, ‘maybe I am a Karen,’ tell you some signs.”

And so it’s Maher unveiled these indicators, which we’ll checklist beneath:

“In high school, you were voted most likely to make a citizen’s arrest. Yeah, that would be one.”

“You park in the handicap spot because of a gluten intolerance.”

“You threatened to call immigration during a pedicure.”

“When you’re at the baseball stadium and your team loses you demand to speak to the manager.”

“When Samuel L Jackson says, ‘What’s in your wallet?’ you pepper spray the TV. That’s a definite sign.”

“You go on a Facebook rant about how the Asian section in the supermarket keeps getting bigger.”

“You repeatedly cancel Ubers until you get a driver with a ‘normal’ name.”

“And when a friend says, ‘this is my fiancee,’ you say, ‘this is America, damn it, speak English!’.”

