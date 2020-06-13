Bill Maher blasts ‘Defund the police’ branding: How are Dems ‘this f—ing stupid’?

Many people are simply unclear about what “Defund the police” even means, that he said throughout his opening monologue.

“Liberals want to take police money, police funds and divert it to community services, which sounds like a very good thing, good idea,” Maher said. “But they’re calling it ‘Defund the police,’ which sounds bad!

“That’s so ‘Democrats’ for you,” that he continued. “You know, they must have meetings to be this f—ing stupid about politics. ‘Hey guys, we’re making some headway here, how could we turn this into something that makes people have to vote for Trump?'”

Later, throughout the show’s panel discussion, Maher reiterated that the “defunding” branding was a “terrible way to put it,” noting how “only a third” of black Americans support the concept of defunding the police. He also pointed to the ousting of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey from a Black Lives Matter protest because the mayor said that he wouldn’t abolish the city’s police department.

“I worry that Democrats are wandering into another purity test that’s not going to serve them well,” Maher said. “And it’s going to be about how much you want to get rid of police altogether.”

Maher proceeded to praise Democratic lawmakers for their “very good” police reform bill, but mocked “woke liberals” for the uproar over top Democrats wearing kente cloths honoring George Floyd.

Comedian Larry Wilmore called it the “Pander Express on the highway,” but Maher defended the Democrats since the Congressional Black Caucus had asked them to wear the kente cloth and stressed they “would have gotten more s—” should they refused.

“The Democrats … they’re horrible. They put themselves in this no-win box and they did it to themselves,” Maher complained.