Bill Hemmer: Coronavirus impact may be bigger than 9/11, Great Recession: ‘Going to remake industries forever’

“I’ve put this, over the past 20 years, in the categories of the election recount of 2000 in [Florida], of 9/11 … of [Hurricane] Katrina in New Orleans, of the financial wreck of ’08 and ’09,” Hemmer informed host Jessica Rosenthal. “And I’m beginning to assume that that is bigger than all of them in ways in which so many individuals couldn’t predict, not simply within the United States, however in international locations all around the world.

“If your question [whether the virus or its economic impact is the bigger story] is asking me, ‘Choose A or B today,'” the “Bill Hemmer Reports” host added, “I’m choosing B, because this is going to remake industries forever in ways that we cannot predict.”

When requested by Rosenthal about the Trump administration’s forecasts of an financial rally starting within the second half of this yr and persevering with into 2021, Hemmer responded, “My sense is that everyone’s guessing.”

“With regard to the overall economy, I think the market is reacting in a way that most people did not expect,” Hemmer added. “You know, the S&P and the Nasdaq, they’re about the place they have been earlier than all this occurred. I feel that has been confounding to many. What I sense is that traders imagine the comeback may occur sooner moderately than later. Not saying they’re proper, however I feel they’re betting on that.

“I would also add that between [Treasury Secretary Steven] Mnuchin and Jerome Powell, the [Federal Reserve] chair, they have put so much money into the system, it is bound to have an effect. With regard to Congress and whether or not they make another move, I don’t think you can expect that well into June, if at all, pending how this recovery goes.”

