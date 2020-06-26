Bill Gates: US ‘not even close’ to doing enough to fight pandemic

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta in a Coronavirus Town Hall, Gates said the fact that individuals are still dying in the US today shows that the united states is “not even close” to doing enough to fight the pandemic.

“It’s possible to ramp up testing for a new pathogen very, very fast,” that he said.

“In fact a number of countries did that extremely well in this case and the technology keeps getting better there. The US in particular hasn’t had the leadership messages or coordination that you would have expected.”

How about: Gates attributed the rise in numbers to too little testing and contact tracing, as well as a not enough mask wearing. He said other countries that had done those ideas effectively had seen numbers drop.

“The range of behaviors in the US right now, some people being very conservative in what they do, and some people ignoring the epidemic, is huge,” Gates said.

“Some people almost feel like it’s a political thing which is unfortunate,” that he added, something that he says he didn’t are expectant of in America.

“The governor of North Dakota, a friend of mine, had to say ‘please don’t be mean to people wearing a mask’ which kind of blows the mind.”

Gates dismissed the White House’s declare that an increase just in case numbers is just a direct consequence of an increase in testing, calling it “completely false.”

He also expressed disappointment with what that he called too little US leadership to tackle this virus globally, that has led to developing countries — such as for example Brazil and India — bearing the brunt of the disease.

However, that he said that he remains hopeful that the US will “step up” and help obtain the tools, specially the vaccine, out to every one in the world.

The search for a vaccine

In terms of a timeline, Gates said he is aligned with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, on his prediction that there will be a viable vaccine by the conclusion of the entire year, or early 2021. He said that he and Fauci are in constant contact.

In February, Gates, who along with his wife Melinda, run the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, pledged up to $100 million to help contain the coronavirus outbreak around the world. They said the funds could be used to help locate a vaccine for the virus, limit its spread and increase the detection and treatment of patients.

During the Town Hall, Gates explained that there are two characteristics being evaluated in developing a vaccine. Firstly, that the vaccine prevents you from getting sick and secondly, that it prevents you spreading it to the others.

On the latter, he warned that “it’s not guaranteed that the vaccine will be a perfect transmission blocker.”

Despite that, Gates said recent evidence points to the antibody response being “very strong,” which implies about a year of immunity to anybody who gets the disease.

The biggest hurdle, in his view, defintely won’t be developing or distributing a vaccine — it will be ensuring people go on it.

Due to the urgent dependence on this vaccine, the time for scientists to trial it on different age groups and pregnant women will undoubtedly be reduced, that he explained.

“It’s a challenge to get that safety database to build up the confidence,” that he said.

Ultimately Gates said that he thinks many people will take it.

“If it’s a great vaccine, including the transmission blocking, everyone will benefit from the fact that 70 to 80% of the people will take the vaccine,” he said. “We should be able to get herd immunity if you get up to that level, so it really could then — really exponentially — drop the numbers.”

However, he cautioned that the whole planet would need to get to that level before people could return back to taking vacations overseas as well as safely welcoming international students and sporting events.

The new normal?

Asked whether society would accept this virus as a way of life — like it has accepted mass shootings — Gates said that he hopes not.

“It’s pretty severe. I hope the media continues to remind people of the tragedy that is represented here,” he said, emphasizing the inequity of the illness against the elderly, minorities and health care workers.

“Right now if you’re in a nursing home, because they’re so worried, you’re actually living almost in prison-like conditions,” he said.

He said seniors were right to concern yourself with getting this and possibly dying.

“This is more than the kids that died in Vietnam and that was a great national tragedy,” he said. “We didn’t ignore that…this is greater than that.”