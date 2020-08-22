Bill Gates says tech companies ‘deserve rude, unfair, tough questions’

Bill Gates thinks tech companies “deserve” the type of examination they got throughout Congressional hearings last month, which the late Steve Jobs was a “genius,” he informed the Armchair Expert podcast.

“If you’re as successful as I am or any of those people are, you deserve rude, unfair, tough questions,” the Microsoft creator informed hostDax Shepard “The government deserves to have shots at you,” Gates stated. “That type of grilling comes with the super successful territory. It’s fine.”

Gates was describing the July 29th hearing prior to the House Judiciary Committee where the CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon were questioned about their company practices as part of a continuous antitrust examination.

During the extensive podcast interview, Gates discussed his structure’s deal with vaccines and what it resembled beginning Microsoft, however likewise discussed what it resembled being a star of sorts; he says the concept of tech business owners being popular in pop culture took some getting utilized to. “It was crazy because I was nerdy and not very sociable, then to be rocket-shipped into this realm of ‘what does he say about this, what does he say about that, what he says is semi-interesting’ was like, whoa, what happened.”

As for his late competitor, Gates stated he was …