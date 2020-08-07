Bill Gates says climate change could inflict more ‘misery’ than COVID-19 – Panorama

Bill Gates says the United States must take on climate change with the “same sense of urgency” as the coronavirus pandemic– arguing that stopping working to do so will inflict long- long lasting “pain”, New York Post reports.

“If you want to understand the kind of damage that climate change will inflict, look at COVID-19 and spread the pain out over a much longer period of time,” the Microsoft co- creator wrote Tuesday in an article.

“The loss of life and economic misery caused by this pandemic are on par with what will happen regularly if we do not eliminate the world’s carbon emissions.”

The billionaire approximated that climate change could be as lethal as the pandemic by 2060– just to increase casualties fivefold by 2100.

“Within the next 40 years, increases in global temperatures are projected to raise global mortality rates by the same amount — 14 deaths per 100,000,” he composed.

“By the end of the century, if emissions growth stays high, climate change could be responsible for 73 extra deaths per 100,000 people.”

Gates stated his point is not just that climate change could have dreadful effects, however that “if we learn the lessons of COVID-19, we can approach climate change more informed about the consequences of inaction.”

“Start now. Unlike the unique coronavirus, …