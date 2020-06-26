Microsoft founder Bill Gates harshly criticized the United States’ response to the coronavirus pandemic saying its refusal to utilize other countries has caused a ‘vacuum’ in solving the worldwide problem.

Gates said that the U.S. had been more concerned with ‘trying to cast blame’ for the spread of herpes instead of collaborating with other countries in eradicating it, blasting the ‘inward’ approach the country has had.

He added he believed ‘rationality will reappear from someone’ and the U.S. will rejoin the efforts of the World Health Organization, which President Trump said that he was withdrawing from early in the day this year.

Melinda Gates seconded his support of WHO’s work, later adding that when a vaccine can be acquired, black Americans should be one of the primary to receive it.

Bill and Melinda Gates spoke out about their concerns the U.S. needs to step-up and assist other countries in fighting coronavirus at recent philanthropy summit hosted by Forbes

The billionaire couple donates hundreds of millions of dollars to global health causes through The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

They have donated a lot more than $300million to the search for a coronavirus vaccine.

‘One of the reason why we are so involved in that is that you don’t want the first vaccines to go to the highest-bidding countries,’ Melinda explained.

‘There are 60 million healthcare workers [around the world]. They deserve to have the vaccine first, they truly are the ones working with this on the front lines, trying to keep us all safe. And you then have to begin to tier from there, in line with the countries and the populations.

‘Here in the United States, it’s going to be black people who should get it first and many native people, along with people with underlying symptoms, after which elderly people.’

The couple were speaking on June 19 at the ninth annual Forbes 400 Summit on Philanthropy that was held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic.

‘Usually the United States plays a role in worldwide problem-solving, so rather than withdrawing from WHO, they’d be engaged, collaborating with other countries, not just wanting to cast blame. It’s a tricky situation, where the U.S. kind of turned inward on this one,’ Bill told the summit.

‘We’re wanting to stitch different country efforts together. The European leaders are trying to fill that vacuum.

‘[U.S. inaction] erodes the sort of relationship and admiration and self-confidence that individuals have had in us as a country,’ Gates continued, as he added that he hoped the U.S. would eventually step-up and act on an international scale just as that it had in fighting polio, smallpox and malaria.

‘I just say rationality will reappear from some body at some point and the U.S. will re-engage in its generosity and the planet body that’s charged with pandemic coordination.’

The couple have donated a lot more than $300million to the search for a coronavirus vaccine

The couple said that they had made the decision to throw their support behind WHO despite understanding that it really is ‘not even close to perfect’.

‘But it is what the world create after World War II to deal with such things as this pandemic,’ Melinda said.

‘And so it’s caught now between the tensions between the United State and China, those geopolitics, but we felt, as philanthropists, it was incredibly important to put our voices behind somebody we know to be true.’

‘At some point there needs to be a responsible plan for the way the U.S. cooperates with other countries about health things,’ Bill added.

‘WHO is associated with smallpox eradication and the U.S., our relationship with Who’s key there.

‘Polio, we are close, we’re down seriously to just a few countries and that’s quite definitely WHO – where both our money, U.S. money, other countries give that.

‘You hope that when it comes to protecting people’s lives, there eventually is just a serious discussion about how the planet works together,’ that he continued.

‘Congress seems very thinking about the U.S. maybe not being so weak, that it is other countries that find out these worldwide problems.’

Since stepping down from his role as the top executive at Microsoft, Gates has devoted himself to philanthropy through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

One of the organization’s main functions is always to eradicate infection in underdeveloped parts of the planet.

Gates’ newfound expertise on infectious diseases has made him a frequent commentator on television during news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gates said that the pandemic has disrupted his foundation’s earlier projects which included eradicating polio and vaccinating young ones in low-income countries.

The foundation has up to now committed $305million toward research for a coronavirus vaccine.

Gates pledged that before the pandemic is over, ‘we will end up spending a lot more.’