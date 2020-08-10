Bill Gates critiques U.S. COVID testing: ‘The most worthless results of any country in the world’

MicrosoftCorp creator and billionaire benefactor Bill Gates stated it’s “mind-blowing” that the U.S. federal government hasn’t enhanced COVID-19 screening that he referred to as sluggish and doing not have reasonable gain access to.

“You’re paying billions of dollars in this very inequitable way to get the most worthless test results of any country in the world,” Gates stated on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” onSunday “No other country has this testing insanity.”

“A variety of early missteps by the U.S. and then the political atmosphere meant that we didn’t get our testing going,” he stated.

Gates pointed out long lines at business laboratories and hold-ups in getting test results, indicating that “you pay as much for the late result as the timely result.” Meanwhile, “very wealthy people have access to these quick-turnaround tests,” he stated.

“It’s mind-blowing that you can’t get the government to improve the testing because they just want to say how great it is,” Gates stated.

Public authorities have actually routinely pointed out hold-ups in screening results in the U.S. as an obstacle to fast contact tracking and seclusion of individuals contaminated with the infection.

