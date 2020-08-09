Microsoft creator Bill Gates talks about why the US is still having a hard time to consist of the spread of the coronavirus. Two of the primary concerns, he states, are a failure to close down and a lag in screening abilities.
Home Top Stories Bill Gates blasts coroanvirus ‘testing insanity’ in the US
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Super Rugby team of the week: Crusaders lead the way after title-clinching win |...
Codie Taylor led the Crusaders to another Super Rugby title The Crusaders control our team of the week after their title-clinching win over the...
Democrats say Trump’s virus orders are ‘unconstitutional’
Democrats on Sunday firmly insisted Congress need to pass a rescue plan to assist Americans weather condition the financial storm from the pandemic,...
Bitcoin Halving and Ethereum 2.0 Bring Big Changes for Crypto Miners
Although over 2 months have actually passed because the halving occurred on the Bitcoin network, the crypto mining market is still heaving from...
GOKOO Smart Watch for Women Men Fitness Activity Tracker Watch with All-Day Heart Rate...
Price: (as of - Details) Product Description ...
Bill Gates blasts coroanvirus ‘testing insanity’ in the US
Microsoft creator Bill Gates talks about why the US is still having a hard time to consist of the spread of the coronavirus....
Kane Brown defends police amid protests, acknowledges bad cops on ‘power trip’ are ‘out...
"I'm attempting to bring everyone together, and they desire me to select a side," he informed HITS Daily Double in a current interview....
Schools reopen in Gaza – Middle East Monitor
Students in Gaza are back to schools which have actually been closed for 5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic ...
Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
Verstappen credited triumph thanks to remarkable tire management over his very first stint on the difficult substance Pirellis which enabled him to...