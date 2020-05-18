Bill de Blasio says people who go to beaches on Memorial weekend can’t get in the water or have BBQs

Mayor Bill de Blasio mentioned Monday that people usually are not allowed to swim, barbecue or maintain massive gatherings whereas visiting New York City’s beaches forward of Memorial Day weekend.

New Yorkers are permitted to stroll on the beaches so long as they observe the social distancing pointers and put on masks. New York City has greater than 198,000 confirmed instances of the coronavirus with a minimum of 20,000 deaths.

‘If you need to stroll on the seaside, high quality take pleasure in that. But no swimming, no lifeguards, no events, no barbecues, no sports activities,’ de Blasio mentioned Monday.

‘It’s simply open house you can stroll on, take it in after which get again dwelling.’

In phrases of enforcement, de Blasio mentioned: ‘Anyone tries to get in the water, they will be taken proper out of the water.’

In addition to officers patrolling the beaches, de Blasio mentioned if people do not observe the guidelines, he will probably be pressured to block off all of the entrances to the beaches.

The mayor mentioned fencing is already being put into place in case it is wanted.

‘If we see people beginning to flip it into one thing like what occurs throughout a standard summer time at beaches, we’ll give a couple of warnings for positive to the people of this metropolis. If we do not see the proper factor we’ll have to be stricter,’ de Blasio mentioned.

‘This is about well being and security first. So if we want to put up fencing we’ll, however I’m giving people each probability to nonetheless take pleasure in what they will about the seaside with out going to the level that we have to take harder measures.’

Over the weekend, dozens of people have been seen having fun with the sunny climate at a number of beaches in New York City. Many practiced social distancing and made positive to put on their masks.

Officers have been seen passing out masks to beachgoers and ensuring people weren’t swimming or getting too shut.

On Sunday, de Blasio mentioned the beaches won’t reopen in time for Memorial Day.

‘There’s clearly an enormous curiosity in the beaches and the state of New York has mentioned that totally different localities could make totally different selections and a few are deciding in the metropolitan space to open beaches for Memorial Day – the conventional begin of the seaside season.

De Blasio mentioned strolling on beaches is permitted, but when people begin to swim or defy social distancing pointers then the metropolis will take extra drastic measures and put fencing in place to preserve people out

On Sunday, the mayor mentioned the metropolis won’t be opening ‘our beaches on Memorial Day. It will not be secure. It will not be the proper factor to do in the epicenter of this disaster’. A safety guard patrols Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sunday

There are greater than 1.5 million confirmed instances of the virus in the US with a minimum of 90,097 deaths

‘I’ve mentioned earlier than and I’ll say it once more. We usually are not opening our beaches on Memorial Day. It will not be secure. It will not be the proper factor to do in the epicenter of this disaster,’ he mentioned Sunday.

De Blasio mentioned metropolis officers are going to be ‘very good and cautious’ about reopening and can proceed to watch indicators, which do not ‘have us the place we want to be but.

‘After all of the progress we have made preventing again this illness, we’re not taking that probability,’ he added.

The mayor mentioned he hasn’t dominated out beaches reopening later in the summer time.

On Friday, Gov Andrew Cuomo introduced that New York state beaches will probably be open for Memorial Day Weekend.

Local businesses can determine not to open them, but when they select to they have to meet Cuomo’s pointers.

The resolution was made in coordination with New Jersey and Connecticut, which beforehand introduced May 22 reopenings for his or her beaches.

A person adjusts a toddler’s masks earlier than heading out to the sand at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sunday

People have been seen having fun with the sizzling climate at Brighton Beach, New York, on Friday

On Friday, Gov Andrew Cuomo introduced that New York state beaches will probably be open for Memorial Day Weekend. Local businesses can determine not to open them, but when they select to they have to meet Cuomo’s pointers. Beachgoers are seen at Brighton Beach on Friday

He mentioned on Friday that he had to do the similar for New York to keep away from people from the state flocking to New Jersey or Connecticut’s shores and doubtlessly sparking one other outbreak.

Half the regular quantity of people will probably be allowed on to the beaches and it is going to be enforced at parking heaps. People should keep 6 toes aside and if they’re unable to, they have to put on masks.

Cuomo has prolonged the stay-at-home order till June 13 however areas are seemingly to meet reopening necessities earlier than then.

While the beaches will reopen, concession stands won’t be open to keep away from people lining up for meals and drinks, Cuomo mentioned.

Most of upstate New York will have began reopening by the finish of this week, however it can seemingly be weeks earlier than New York City and its suburbs meet metrics for reopening together with the availability of hospital beds and the hiring of sufficient contact tracers to comprise the unfold of the virus.