Bill de Blasio orders MORE cops to be stationed on NYC streets to curb surge in gun violence

Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled his new ‘Take Back the Block’ initiative to curb gun violence in New York City at a news conference Friday

Mayor Bill de Blasio has asked the NYPD to place more cops at violent hotspots in New York City after weeks of bloodshed on the streets – despite having just cut the department’s budget by $1billion.

De Blasio unveiled his new ‘Take Back the Block’ initiative to curb gun violence in the Big Apple on Friday, nearly weekly after Fourth of July weekend saw 63 people shot and at least 11 killed.

‘We will need back our streets in Harlem and all over our city but we’re going to take action from the bottom up,’ the mayor said at a press conference.

‘We are getting to break out the cycle of violence.

‘Starting tonight, you’re going to see a mixture of things happening – increased NYPD presence at hotspots at key locations, more patrol officers on foot in vehicles, but also more community presence because that’s the key to this, community leaders, committee organizations walking with cops showing common cause.’

Gun violence has surged more than 140 percent in New York City within the last month weighed against the same period last year, according to city data.

NYPD leaders were quick to point the finger at de Blasio after he moved to cut it’s budget by $1billion late last month in response to demands from Black Lives Matter protesters.

De Blasio said the initiative might find more cops stationed at violent hotspots in Harlem and other elements of the city beginning on Friday night. Officers are pictured at your website of a shooting in Harlem on July 5

Over the past week the mayor has over and over promised to present an idea to combat the surge in violence, and after days of delays that he finally achieved it on Friday – albeit without any NYPD officials in attendance.

‘We have experienced some really tough weekends, particularly last weekend and particularly in Harlem,’ de Blasio said.

‘We saw a lot of violence and it’s really not something that’s acceptable in this city. We can not have people live in fear, we can’t have our young people in the cross hairs.’

The mayor’s plan relies heavily on an increase in community involvement rather than police presence, even though he did say that more officers would be dispatched to more than 20 streets and in city housing complexes.

De Blasio said he wants to bring in community members to serve as ‘violence interrupters’, and to increase faith-based outreach programs on the streets within a bolstered ‘neighborhood watch’.

He said his initiative may also work to increase youth engagement by introducing pop-up basketball events and a ‘town hall’ for children.

‘We have to do better and this week-end coming up has to be better, specially in Harlem, where we’re focusing plenty of our efforts,’ de Blasio said.

‘Everyone agreed on a common vision, working together.’

At least 63 everyone was shot, 11 fatally, in 44 shootings separate shootings in New York City over the holiday weekend. Police are seen responding to the scene of a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in Harlem early in the morning of July 5

An officer is seeing surveying the damage to a police SUV in the Bronx on July 4 after two cops were injured whenever a bullet struck the windshield

It’s unclear whether the NYPD is officially on board with de Blasio’s ‘common vision’ after having over and over attacked his recent police reforms in the face of surging violence on the streets.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea accused de Blasio of ‘bowing to mob rule’ by cutting the department’s budget and said that the subsequent violence over the Fourth of July weekend was ‘predictable’.

NEW YORK CITY’s VIOLENT JUNE The NYPD released its crime statistics for June on Monday, revealing a dramatic spike in gun violence from the exact same month a year ago. New York City saw a 130 per cent increase in shootings (205 vs 89) and a 30 per cent increase in murders weighed against June 2019 – with rates rising in all five boroughs. Other crimes may also be on the rise – with burglaries increasing 118 per cent (1,783 vs. 817) and auto thefts increasing 51 per cent (696 vs. 462). Though the NYPD has made approximately 40,000 fewer over all arrests up to now in 2020 compared to last year, gun arrests are rampant with 1,679 reported up to now in 2020, compared with 1,683 across all 12 months a year ago.

‘You heard me saying: “A storm is coming,” and we’re in the center of it at this time,’ Shea told NY1 on Monday.

Shea argued that there surely is plenty of blame to bypass but specifically condemned the mayor’s latest policing reforms.

He ridiculed a brand new local law that criminalizes the use of chokeholds, saying: ‘Police officers must not have to worry more about getting arrested compared to person with the gun that they’re rolling around on the street with.’

Shea also railed against how a inmate populace at Rikers Island has been paid off by half thanks to bail reform and efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus inside the notorious prison.

‘Where may be the other half at this time?’ Shea asked. ‘We’ve transplanted general population to the streets of New York City and it’s exceptionally frustrating. And don’t think this really is happening by happenstance. This is organized.’

However, Shea said it’s not too late to address city chaos.

‘We can fix this,’ that he said. ‘We don’t desire a lot of new things.

‘What we truly need is support — and that is in short supply. We need tools. We need the laws that make sense. And then we need resources. Those three things and we can turn this around quickly.’

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan also weighed in on the week-end violence on Monday, calling it ‘unacceptable’.

He said the surge was due to ‘a mixture of things’, such as the pandemic, new reforms and heightened tensions between police and citizens.

‘The animosity toward police on the market is tremendous,’ Monahan said.

‘Just about everyone we deal with is looking to fight a police officer once we make an arrest, so it’s vital that individuals get communities together supporting and speaking up for police.’

NYPD Chief Terence Monahan (left) and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea (right) have both condemned de Blasio’s decision to slice the department’s budget

De Blasio sought to defend his police reforms within a press conference on Monday afternoon where he blamed the surge in violence on the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor acknowledged that the town saw ‘too much violence’ between Friday and Sunday and said: ‘We have a lot of work to do to treat it.’

But he argued that ‘there is not one cause for something like this’, citing failures by the court system, economic uncertainty and the truth that residents are restless after months in coronavirus lockdown.

‘This is directly related to coronavirus,’ de Blasio said. ‘This is a very serious situation. As we’re getting into warmer and warmer weather, we’re feeling the consequences of people being cooped up for months, the economy hasn’t restarted – we now have a real problem here.’

De Blasio vowed to ‘double down’ against violence with a multi-pronged response that would include an emphasis on neighbor hood policing.

He needed ‘all hands on deck’ with community leaders and elected officials as the city works to bounce right back from being ‘dealt an extremely tough hand’.

‘It was medical care crisis in March and April, May we were taken from it, the warmer months,’ that he said. ‘People are cooped up, they do not have the conventional things to engage their lives.

‘But we’re going to overcome it. It’s going to be tough and take effort. I know it feels very unsettling for individuals but we’re going to fight it back.’