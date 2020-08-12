Bill Cosby’s attorneys file new appeal in Pennsylvania Supreme Court, claim trial was unfair

The 83- year-old star has actually been put behind bars in Philadelphia for almost 2 years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a female at his house in2004 He’s serving a three to 10-year sentence.

His legal representatives have actually challenged the choice to permit previous accusers to affirm about occasions that took place as far back as the 1970 s. In their most current appeal, Cosby’s legal representatives call the testament “unduly remote” and “lacking any striking similarities or close factual nexus to the conduct for which Petitioner was on trial.”

They likewise are appealing making use of a previous deposition Cosby provided throughout a civil case in which he confessed to making use of sedatives. The attorneys argue that Cosby was informed he might not be prosecuted for the deposition.

“Petitioner reasonably relied upon those oral and written statements by providing deposition testimony in the civil action, thus forfeiting his constitutional right against self-incrimination,” the freshly submitted court docs check out.

