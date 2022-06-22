After a nearly month-long civil trial, the jury on Tuesday found that Bill Cosby had molested a 16-year-old child at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

In a legal setback for the formerly adored comedian and star of The Cosby Show, jurors in Los Angeles County found in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, giving her $500,000 in damages. The jury concluded that Cosby willfully engaged in harmful intercourse with Huth, whom he reasonably understood to be under the age of 18, and that his actions were motivated by an irrational or abnormal desire to engage in sex with a minor. The verdict concludes one of the last outstanding legal claims made against 84-year-old Bill Cosby, who has been accused of sexual assault by more than 50 women over almost five decades.

Bill Cosby Assaulted A 16-Year-Old Girl In The Playboy Mansion

Huth said she and a companion met Cosby in a park and that the actor subsequently drove them to the Playboy Mansion in court documents and evidence at the trial. She said that Cosby, who was 37 at the time, attacked her and coerced her into engaging in sex without her consent. The actor has refuted this charge.

Huth, who first sued Cosby in 2014, first claimed the event happened when she was 15 years old in 1974, but she subsequently realized she was misinformed and that it occurred in 1975.

Bill Cosby, who did not attend the trial in person, refuted the charge. Cosby said he could not recall Huth in a deposition tape that was played for the jury. But he asserted that the encounter could not have occurred since, at the time, he wouldn’t even have attempted sexual contact with a person who was younger than 18.

Cosby’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, disputed Huth’s testimony throughout the trial, labeling her updated chronology a “trial by ambush.”

Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, stated that the team will appeal the jury’s verdict but yet referred to it as a victory for the actor, adding that it was far less than the $8 million that Huth’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, had requested.