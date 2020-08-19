Bill Clinton slams Trump as ‘chaotic leader’ – Armenian News

Former United States President Bill Clinton railed versus President Donald Trump as a nexus of America’s troubles throughout the 2nd night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

The previous president defined the Trump White House as disorderly and incapable of accepting obligation. His address echoed the charges leveled by previous First Lady Michelle Obama in her keynote address on Monday night. He likewise propped up the Democratic prospect, Joe Biden, as an ethical reverse to Trump: a “down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy”, Politico reported.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center,“ Clinton said. “There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

Clinton pursued Trump’s coronavirus reaction, mentioning that the U.S. is the only developed nation to triple its joblessness amidst the crisis. He stated Trump’s character– that of an individual who invests hours enjoying TELEVISION and assaulting his opponents– is not one tailored to combating an international emergency situation like the pandemic.

“Denying, sidetracking and demeaning works excellent if you’re attempting to captivate or irritate, however in a genuine crisis, it collapses similar to a home of cards,” Clinton …