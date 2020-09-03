Bill Clinton Says If Trump Loses He Will Be ‘Stacking Sandbags’ To Stay In White House

Former President Bill Clinton and his other half Hillary Rodham Clinton alerted throughout an interview on Wednesday that President Donald Trump will decline defeat if he loses the election and will take extreme steps to remain in the White House.

Hillary informed American Urban Radio Washington Bureau Chief April Ryan that Democrat Joe Biden ought to not yield on election night due to the fact that Republicans will play unreasonable, and her spouse Bill recommended that Trump will enhance the White House to avoid leaving on Biden’s Inauguration Day.

“Do not concede under any circumstance because I believe the other side is going to cheat and sneak and try everything they possibly can,” stated Hillary in the Instagram broadcast interview.

RELATED: Bill Clinton Says Trump’s Oval Office Should Be ‘Command Center’ Not ‘A Storm Center’– ‘There’ s Only Chaos’

Clinton Says Trump Will ‘Be Stacking Sandbags Around In The White House’

Bill Clinton included, “He probably won’t even come to Biden’s inauguration. He’ll be stacking sandbags around in the White House.”

As surveys reveal the race tightening up in the last 2 months of the 2020 governmental election, a variety of Democrats have actually stated they think Trump will not leave the White House even if he loses the race.