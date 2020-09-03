Bill Barr Gives Wolf Blitzer The Business On Universal Mail-In Voting: ‘Playing With Fire’

Attorney General Bill Barr has slammed universal mail-in voting in a fiery interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, saying that proposal is “playing with fire” in this contentious election.

While President Trump and the rest of his team has spoken often of the issue, the usually mild-mannered Barr was in rare form and fired up.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Barr noted that America has never seen “the kind of widespread use of mail-in ballots that has been proposed,” but only “absentee ballots from people who request them from a specific address.”

Barr: “You Think That’s The Way To Run A Vote?”

Barr gave Blitzer a run-down of why the notion of universal mail-in voting is absurd and rife for rampant fraud.

“What we’re talking about [now] is mailing them to everyone on the voter list, when everyone knows those voter lists are inaccurate,” Barr explained.

“People who should get them don’t get them, which has been one of the major complaints in states that have tried this in municipal elections, and people who get them are not the right people! They’re people who have replaced the previous occupant… Sometimes multiple ballots come to the same address, with a whole generations of occupants. You think that’s the way to run a vote?”

