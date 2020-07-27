Bikes to be made available on NHS in government’s plan to boost active travel | Cycling News





The proposed plan will be moneyed by ₤ 2bn of federal government financial investment

Bikes will be made available on the NHS as part of the government’s “biggest and boldest plans” to boost active travel, Boris Johnson has actually revealed.

The Prime Minister stated GPs in locations of England with bad health will be urged to recommend cycling, and clients able to gain access to bikes through their regional surgical treatment.

He likewise exposed that the postponed plan offering ₤50 coupons towards the expense of repairing a bike will go live on Tuesday.

Thousands of miles of brand-new secured cycle lanes, cycle training for any kid or grownup, and the development of the UK’s very first zero-emission transportation city are likewise part of the strategies to promote cycling and walking.

Other procedures to raise the wellness of pedestrians and bicyclists consist of enhancing the Highway Code, enhancing legal securities, increasing truck security requirements and dealing with the cops and merchants to take on bike thefts.

The strategies will be moneyed by a ₤ 2bn financial investment revealed in February.

The statement follows the Government introduced its weight problems technique on Monday.

Mr Johnson stated: “From assisting individuals get healthy and fit and reducing their danger of disease, to enhancing air quality and cutting blockage, cycling and strolling have a substantial function to play in taking on a few of the most significant health and ecological obstacles that we deal with.

“But to develop a much healthier, more active country, we require the best facilities, training and assistance in location to provide individuals the self-confidence to ravel on 2 wheels.

“That’s why now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans yet to boost active travel – so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated this is a “once in a lifetime opportunity to create a shift in attitudes” to make cycling or strolling part of day-to-day regimens.

“The measures we’ve set out today in this revolutionary plan will do just that,” he included.

An preliminary 50,00 0 Fix Your Bike coupons will be made available online soon prior to midnight on Tuesday on a very first come, initially served basis.

People who get a coupon by going to https://fixyourbikevoucherscheme.est.org.uk will be able to conserve ₤50 from the expense of fixing a bike at taking part bike stores.