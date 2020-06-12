Bikes can be a tool for protest — and police brutality

It’s not typically the standard bicycle finds itself on the middle of nationwide upheaval.

Images of police officers using bicycles to harass people peacefully demonstrating the killing of unarmed black folks this previous week, along with cops violently seizing and confiscating protesters’ bikes, have prompted an unusually forceful response from the biking group. One bike firm even went as far as to sever ties with police departments.

BikeCo, the official distributor of Fuji Bikes in North America, announced it was suspending the sale of its bikes to police departments after viewing movies of NYPD officers utilizing Fuji-branded mountain bikes to threaten and corral protesters. “We have seen instances in the last week where police have used bicycles in violent tactics, which we did not intend or design our bicycles for,” the corporate mentioned in a assertion.

“To hear that there are instances where bicycles have been used as a weapon against those who are vulnerable, those speaking out against the unjust treatment of people of color, and those standing alongside them advocating change, has deeply upset our community, our company and the heart of the Fuji brand,” the corporate continued.

A consultant from the corporate told Bicycle Retailer and Industry News it has begun discussions with police departments and with the International Police Mountain Biking Association, which gives bike coaching for police officers.

Other bike firms launched statements supportive of the protests however stopped wanting rejecting gross sales to police departments. But one firm appeared to ask much more controversy based mostly on its response.

Trek CEO John Burke posted a stem-winding statement on his firm’s web site final week outlining a sequence of proposals he believes will assist ameliorate the issue of police brutality and racism however made no point out of photos of police wielding Trek bikes to intimidate protesters.

Then on Saturday, Burke defended the function Trek’s bikes play in “community-based law enforcement programs.” He additionally decried “any unlawful action by any citizen including police.” A spokesperson for Trek notes that the corporate doesn’t have any contracts with police departments and that the bikes are offered by means of native bike retailers based mostly on the wants of police departments.

To be positive, Fuji’s police bikes are additionally offered by means of bike retailers. BikeCo mentioned that its sellers who’ve been involved help the choice to begin a dialogue with police departments. BikeCo is headquartered in Northeast Philadelphia.

“It’s a delicate situation,” a BikeCo representative told Bicycle Retailer. “We have dealers whose shops were looted. We also have employees who are former police officers or who have family members who are police officers. We are just saying, ‘let’s stop and talk.’”

After a number of days of mounting criticism on social media, Trek launched one other assertion that sought to additional distance the corporate from police motion.

“Recently we have seen photos and video of Trek bikes that have been used by police in ways that are abhorrent and vastly different from their intended use,” the corporate mentioned. “For over 25 years, we have seen police on bikes, out of cruisers and offices, building relationships in the neighborhoods they serve. The past two weeks has turned the view of police on bikes from a community asset to a liability. A positive outcome of the recent protests is that we are starting to see real police reform being discussed at local and national levels. We believe bikes can play a positive role by continuing to get officers out of cars and armored trucks and into the community where trust can be built.”

But Trek’s statements nonetheless weren’t sufficient for some biking advocates. “[J]oin me in reminding @JBTrek08 that cops are using his bikes as weapons against protesters and he should stop selling bikes to cops,” Transportation Alternatives senior editor Jessie Singer tweeted.

A petition on Change.org calling on bicycle firms to divest from police departments has earned almost 6,000 signatures as of June 11th. “Although Trek Bikes have been the most visible in police bike brutality, we know that the bike industry on a whole is complicit in this racist system of policing,” the petition reads.

A spokesperson for Specialized mentioned it doesn’t have contracts with police departments however that some police could have bought Specialized’s bikes on their very own.

The truth that massive manufacturers like Fuji and Trek felt compelled to reply speaks to the quickly shifting panorama round police abuse and systemic racism. It additionally displays huge adjustments within the bike world. Bike firms — each conventional and electrical — have seen large spikes in demand in a world gripped by COVID-19. Cities are remodeling their streetscapes to higher accommodate the rising variety of residents selecting to get round on two wheels.

“We have to get rid of this notion that bikes are inherently good or bad,” mentioned Shabazz Stuart, CEO of Oonee, a bike parking startup based mostly in Brooklyn. “They are environmentally friendly, they are efficient, and they are a more sustainable way to travel around cities, but that does not mean that the person traveling on that vehicle is laudable, good, or praiseworthy.”

Stuart famous that, not like bike producers, automotive firms haven’t publicly condemned the usage of their merchandise by police to ram protesters. Indeed, it’s accepted follow within the auto trade to develop and market sure automobiles as police cruisers. Some bike makers have tried this as properly, particularly Seattle-based Volcanic Bikes, which bills its products as “The Toughest Patrol Bikes on Earth!” (A spokesperson for Volcanic didn’t reply to a request for remark.)

But the truth that cops are utilizing their bikes in a violent manner shouldn’t detract from the significance of biking as a mode of transportation, or from the seriousness of police brutality, Stuart mentioned. “I’m a black guy from Brooklyn,” he mentioned. “So the way I look at it is the cop will be beating you down if they’re on a bike or a scooter, if they’re walking or in a car. They’re still the same old cops.”

Jon Orcutt, head of communication at advocacy group Bike NYC, famous that in World War II, the German and Japanese armies had total items of troopers on bicycles. “It’s a super efficient, really good technology for moving people around cities. Climate friendly, space efficient,” Orcutt mentioned. “There’s always different uses for this technology.”

Bike cops have grow to be acquainted fixtures of police forces over the previous couple of many years. (The web had itself a hearty snort at this particular squad of bike cops from Miami as they have been filmed skidding to a clumsy cease and wanting very very like a pack of stunting ‘80s film villains.)

A way more widespread state of affairs is cops concentrating on cyclists for ticketing, arrests, or violence. On June fifth, Daily News reporter Catherina Gioino tweeted that cops have been advised to “focus on the bicyclists,” which led to the arrest of 4 protesters and the confiscation of their bikes. Newsday’s Matthew Chayes said in a tweet that bike-riding after the curfew would end in an “automatic collar.” Citi Bike, town’s common bike-share system, was ordered to close down at 6PM, a full two hours earlier than the beginning of the citywide curfew.

Police, particularly the NYPD, have a lengthy historical past of hostility towards bike riders. For years, police have used questionable, typically violent, tactics to comb up contributors in Critical Mass, a group that rides across the metropolis in help of biking rights.

In New York City, a group of closely armored, bike-wielding police officers carrying outfits they’ve dubbed “turtle uniforms” emerged in the course of the protest. It can be discouraging, particularly for individuals who depend on their bikes to get round and view the two-wheeled velocipede as an more and more necessary counterweight to automotive dominance in cities, to see cops dressed as Imperial Stormtroopers brandishing their bikes like battering rams.

Bikes can nonetheless play an necessary function in metropolis authorities, Orcutt mentioned, noting most individuals would reasonably see police officers patrolling parks and pedestrian plazas on bikes reasonably than CO2 spewing SUVs. But that shouldn’t detract from the fact that bikes, first and foremost, are automobiles for protests. “People who are interested in social change tend to embrace the idea of bikes as city transportation,” Orcutt mentioned, “and vice versa.”

Stuart agrees. In latest weeks, cyclists have helped redirect site visitors so folks can march within the streets and manage mass rides in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, he mentioned.

“You go to these protests,” he added, “and you literally see piles of bikes everywhere.”