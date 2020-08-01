Biker captures photos of couple getting married on Brooklyn Bridge

BROOKLYN– A lovely wedding event image has actually gone viral after a female recorded a couple getting married on the Brooklyn Bridge Sunday.

Nevona Friedman occurred to be on the bridge and snapped a couple ofphotos She then tweeted an image, requesting for the general public for aid on discovering the newlyweds.

To her surprise, Friedman’s efforts assisted her contact the couple.

Friedman spoke with PIX11 about what made her choose to stop and take images. PIX11 likewise spoke with the couple, Nikolina Kovalenko and Stefan Ponova, about why they chose to have a little event on the bridge and how they felt when they learnt images were really taken.