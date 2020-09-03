Bike Water Bottle Cages, LERMX Basic Mountain Bicycle Lightweight Universal Bicycle Water Bottle Holder with Water Bottle Cages for Outdoor Cycling



Price: $13.99

Bike Accessories

Bike Handlebar Grips for MTB, BMX, Mountain, Downhill, Folding Bike

Bicycle Headlight with [Bike Taillights]

COOL Mountain Bike Mirrors(two pcs)

Bike Saddle Bag

Handheld running water bottle

Type: Bike Water Bottle Cage

Material: Top quality heat treatment material

Product includes

Water Bottle Cage *1

Sport water bottle*1

M4 standard sized screws *2

Larger capacity bike water bottle, which can keep your muscles perfectly hydrated with your premium water bottle.

BPA free material, safe and tasteless, Large bottle mouth, pouring water easily.

Firm Grip

Our Water Bottle Cage is made of top quality aluminum alloy that clamps your bottle firmly

Multifional water bottle case

Perfect fit for bottle and general sized Bluetooth speaker, its available for electric, touring, road and mountain bicycles and so on.

Advanced material

Made of anodic oxidized aluminum alloy making it extremely long lasting and able to maintain its black surfaces. BPA free Water bottle included

[Premium Bike Water Bottle Cage] Made of top quality heat treatment Bike Water Bottle Cage, this unique water bottle cage is designed to clamp water bottle and Bluetooth speakers of similar size in place. It’s lightweight and extremely durable; you have no worries about it falling off.

[Exquisite Finishing Bottle Cage] the surface is beautifully smooth and will not scratch your bottle. Different from other bike water bottle holder, LERMX bike water bottle cage is deep fit for any water bottle you have, holding your bottle tightly even ride on the uneven road

[Multifional water bottle case] Perfect fit for bottle and general sized Bluetooth speaker, its available for electric, touring, road and mountain bicycles and so on.

[Come with BPA free Water bottle] BPA free eco-friendly water bottle included,the canister holds 24Oz of fluid and measures 8.7 inches while the cage is 2.5 by 6 inches.Constructed with the premium grade 18/8 food grade material, BPA free for bottle and lids.

[Premium Service] LERMX comes with 180-DAY worry-free Service (REPLACEMENT or FULL REFUND include shipping fee) and lifetime nice customer service; If you are looking for some high quality bike water bottle holder with water bottle, just order it now without any risk